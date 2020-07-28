Maskey condemns those responsible for suspected device at Connolly House

Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for leaving a suspected device outside the Connolly House constituency office on the Andersonstown Road.

“A suspect device has been left outside the Connolly House constituency office this evening.

“This office provides an invaluable service to our community on a daily basis and has done sterling work during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“We will not deterred by those attacking a community asset.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland.”