New bill strips vital protections from the vast majority of tenants - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called the new government's Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill a regressive step as it seeks to strip vital protections from the vast majority of tenants.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Ó Broin said: “Fianna Fáil, both in their General Election manifesto and in the Programme for Government, promised to improve security for renters.

“The first piece of legislation the Minister brings forward is an attack on renters.

“If this Bill passes, rent increases and existing and new Notices to Quit on all grounds are back on the table.

“And the protections for renters whose income has been hit by Covid-19 are weak, overly complex and very easy for rogue landlords to get around.

“The Covid-19 emergency legislation offered respite to all renters from increasing rents and evictions.

“These measures had a significant impact as the number of families presenting as homeless dropped by 56% in April, the lowest number of families in emergency accommodation in three years.

“This confirmed the argument that many were making; that banning vacant possession notices to quit is key to reducing homelessness.

“Unfortunately, this new legislation uses the cover of a restrictive interpretation of the Constitution and will leave renters exposed to greater insecurity and unaffordability.

“Sinn Féin will be tabling significant amendments to this legislation but without meaningful change we will be opposing this anti-renter bill.”