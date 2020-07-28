Attacks will not deter Sinn Féin from providing first-class constituency service - Maskey

Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey has said Connolly House will continue to provide a first-class constituency service to the community and staff will not be deterred by attacks.

Alex Maskey said:

“This is not the first time my office at Connolly House has been targeted by such activity, which causes nothing but disruption to the entire community.

“The constituency service provided by Connolly House is used by a large percentage of the local population who have firmly rejected the type of people behind this hoax device.

“Connolly House has and will continue to provide a first-class service to the local community and these threats and attacks will not deter us from continuing that service.

"I would call on anyone involved in these attacks to listen to the people and desist from this type of activity, which only disrupts local communities.”