Dillon welcomes CJI report on victims and witnesses in criminal justice system

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has today welcomed the publication of the Criminal Justice Inspection’s report into the care and treatment of victim and witnesses by the criminal justice system and has called for urgent action to implement the recommendations.

The party’s Justice Spokesperson said:

“I welcome the publication of this report which is one of a series of important reports by the Criminal Justice Inspection.

“How we treat victims and witnesses of crime is of paramount importance and we must ensure the support services provided on the route to justice are of the highest standard.

“This is important not only because being a victim or witness of crime can often be a traumatic experience. This requires support to recover, but also because it ensures that others can feel confident and supported to report a crime, give evidence and bring offenders to justice.

“I welcome the focus of the report on the importance of the Victims’ Charter and Witness Charter, which should not be tick-box exercises but should be the foundation of action and quality support services.

“All of these services must be victim-centred and the system must be made easier to navigate for victims. Fulfilling the potential of the Victims’ Charter and Witness Charter will go a long way to addressing the concerns of the report.

“I am urging the Department of Justice and all other agencies to act urgently to implement the recommendations of this report.”