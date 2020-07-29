Minister must involve health workers in plans to rebuild health service – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew MLA has said the Health Minister must work in partnership with unions, staff and patients in any plans to rebuild the health service.

Colm Gildernew said:

“It was glaringly obvious that unions, staff and patients were not involved in helping to shape the health minister’s recent proposals to rebuild the health service.

“This is not genuine partnership working.

“The need to rebuild sustainable and high quality health and social care services is an ambition shared by all parties and members of the public.

“However, fully involving staff and members of the public in the decision-making and implementation of the services appears to be optional for some.

“The lack of any planned consultation significantly reduces the ability of staff and patients to have their say.

“The lack of confirmation of any meaningful process shows that working with those on the coal face of the health service it is just an afterthought for the Department of Health.

“Temporary changes due to Covid-19 must not by default become a permanent reconfiguration of health and social care services.

“Transformation can only be successful when it is delivered in partnership with patients and health workers.”