Minister must bring forward climate act as a matter of urgency - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed clarification from DAERA officials that they acknowledge we are in a climate crisis and emergency and that action is needed.

The party’s environment spokesperson said:

"Last week the environment minister claimed his department believed the use of the terms ‘emergency’ and ‘crisis’ were unhelpful when discussing climate action.

“I welcome today’s clarification from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs officials that that isn’t the case. They clearly acknowledged that the department supports the irrefutable science of global warming, climate change and its detrimental impact on the earth. The officials acknowledged we are in a climate crisis and emergency and that action to address climate crisis is needed.

"A Climate Change Act was a commitment in the New Decade New Approach document, it has been endorsed by the Assembly and the Assembly has already declared a climate emergency.

“The Department also clarified that climate legalisation which includes targets is being worked on and can be enacted within this mandate.

“The Minister has no excuse for further delay and must bring forward a climate act as a matter of urgency.”