NSMC can help progress Narrow Water bridge - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has said the North South Ministerial Council can play an important role in the delivery of the vital Narrow Water Bridge project.

The South Down MLA said:

"Narrow Water Bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure and was a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach document.

"It would enhance investment opportunities and strengthen the tourism potential for the entire area.

“The meeting of the North South Ministerial Council is a vital opportunity to see progress on this long sought-after project.

“The meeting will allow the relevant ministers and officials to engage over north south issues of importance, such as Narrow Water Bridge.

“I have also requested a meeting between Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, local elected representatives and the Narrow Water Bridge Community Network group to discuss plans for this flagship project in terms of boosting the tourism potential, as well as preserving the history and natural environment of the area.

“Sinn Féin remains committed to seeing the Narrow Water Bridge project completed and will work with the Minister for Infrastructure to ensure it moves forward.”