Cushinan condemns vandalism at Moneyglass bus shelter

Sinn Féin Councillor Henry Cushinan has condemned the wanton destruction of the bus shelter at McCoys Corner in Moneyglass.

Cllr Cushinan said,

“I was shocked to see the damage caused to the bus shelter at McCoys Corner in Moneyglass. This is an act of wanton vandalism and a direct attack on the local community who rely so much on this amenity.

“This bus shelter was hard fought for and finally installed, at great expense, in response to representations made by local constituents over a prolonged period of time. It is essential to the manylocal people, young and old, who use it on a daily basis. To see it targeted in this way is heart breaking.

“I have contacted the relevant agencies in the hope of having the shelter reinstated as quickly as possible, and the incident has also been reported to the PSNI. I would appeal to the public to assist the police in their inquiries by calling 101, or contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”