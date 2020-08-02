Community in shock after Newry death

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has said the local community is in shock after the discovery of a woman's body in Newry.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

"News that the death of a woman whose body was found at her home in Drumalane Park in Newry is being treated as suspicious has shocked the local community.

"I want to express my condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has died at this sad time.

"A police investigation is now underway and anyone with information on what happened should get in contact with the PSNI."