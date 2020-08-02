Kelly hits out after Kilcoole home targeted by sectarian thugs

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has hit out at an ongoing campaign of sectarian intimidation in the greater Ballysillan area of north Belfast and said that public representatives need to be united against the bigots responsible.

Gerry Kelly said:

“A home and vehicle in the Kilcoole area has been targeted by sectarian thugs who sprayed ‘KAT’ (Kill all Taigs’) on their home.

“This is the latest in a string of incidents in the greater Ballysillan/Cavehill area, including homes allocated to Catholics targeted in Tyndale and attacks on property and sectarian flags and banners being erected in Cavehill in a bid to mark out territory and intimidate residents.

“This sectarian thuggery is despicable.

“It is an orchestrated attempt to intimidate Catholics and create community tensions.

“Public representatives have a duty to speak out unequivocally in opposition to this cowardly and bigoted campaign of sectarian harassment and intimidation.

“I am calling on public representatives for the area to speak with one voice against those determined to drag us down the cul de sac of hatred and fear.

“The people behind this campaign of intimidation must be faced down and I call on anyone with any information on those responsible to bring it forward to the police.”