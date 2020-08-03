Mary Lou McDonald extends condolences on the passing of John Hume

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her deepest condolences on the death of John Hume, who passed away this morning.

She said: "It is with great sadness that I have learned this morning of the passing of John Hume.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of Sinn Féin, I want to extend my sincerest and deepest condolences to John's wife Pat, to their children, to their wider family, to John's wide circle of friends and to his colleagues in the SDLP.

“John was a towering figure in Irish politics, who took decisions that were not popular in his own ranks in the pursuit of peace.

"His actions helped to shape the peace process and he was central to the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement.

"John leaves a lasting legacy and the international and national esteem in which he is held is immense. There is no better example of that than his receipt of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize.

"Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."