Michelle O'Neill pays tribute to John Hume

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has paid tribute to the late John Hume who passed away aged 83.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"I was saddened to hear of the death of former SDLP leader John Hume this morning.

"John was a huge figure in Irish politics for many years and was known the world over for his peace making efforts.

"He was a leader who worked tirelessly for the community and his beloved Derry.

"His work alongside Gerry Adams in the Hume-Adams talks were instrumental in creating the space for developing and progressing the peace process which led to the Good Friday Agreement.

"I send my condolences to his party colleagues and all those he worked with throughout the years. He will be sadly missed.

"My thoughts are with his widow, Pat, his children, grandchildren, his entire family circle and all who knew him."