RTÉ block on Six County competition entries should be lifted - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on RTÉ to end its block on northern viewers entering premium RTÉ competitions.

Speaking after meeting Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín, Senator Ó Donnghaile said;

“When this problem first came to light, RTÉ cited regulations in the North as the reasons for the bar on audiences here entering ‘premium’ competitions.

“This move caused considerable upset amongst regular and longstanding viewers and listeners from the North, who justifiably felt further excluded by the broadcaster, not least when competitions involving GAA county teams were concerned.

“I welcome today’s opportunity to discuss this issue with Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and the next steps in addressing the problem; we will be working closely with her and Sinéad Ennis MLA, who sits on the Communities Committee, and Senator Elisha McCallion, to engage with RTÉ in the time ahead in order to ensure the necessary steps are taken, North and South, to help make sure that there are no further barriers in place for RTÉ audiences in the Six Counties.

“I welcome the Minister’s commitment to engage with RTÉ and bring forward solutions to this block on viewers in the north.”