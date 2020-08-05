Independent public inquiry needed into Muckamore Abbey scandal - Gildernew

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Colm Gildernew has said the shortcomings of the review into leadership and governance in Muckamore Abbey hospital released today emphasise the need for an independent public inquiry.

Speaking after the Department of Health published the findings of the review, Colm Gildernew said:

“The reviews finding that ‘the Belfast Trust had appropriate governance structures in place’ but they just weren’t implemented effectively, is absurd.

“It is also deeply hurtful for family members of those harmed in Muckamore.

“If governance structures aren’t implemented properly they are clearly not appropriate, and we know this was the case in Muckamore.

“A lack of recognition of these failings further emphasises the need for an independent public inquiry as called for by the Muckamore families.

“I welcome the Health Minister’s announcement that he intends to establish an inquiry into the scandalous treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

“He needs to listen to the families, patients, and former patients and ensure there is a meaningful independent inquiry to get to the truth of the mis-treatment and abuse of patients in Muckamore and how the system allowed it to go on."