Finucane condemns threat against East Belfast GAA

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has condemned a threat against a newly formed East Belfast GAA club on Wednesday night.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Last night members of the newly formed East Belfast GAA club were made aware by Police of a report that a package had been left on their playing fields during a training session.

“I condemn this despicable threat and attempt to intimidate people who wish to take part in Gaelic Games.

“The GAA is inclusive and it welcomes people from all backgrounds and none.

“The sporting fraternity must stand together against this attack on the growth of the GAA and on a society which is moving forward. It’s unacceptable.”