Ennis welcomes announcement on theatres and concert halls

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed the announcement today by Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín that theatres and concert halls can reopen from 8th of August to prepare to welcome back audiences in September.

The Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson said:

“Covid-19 has been detrimental for all sections of society, in particular our arts, creative industries and culture sector have been devastated as a consequence of the pandemic.

“I welcome the indicative date announced today by Minister Ní Chuilín that theatre and concert halls can reopen from 8th of August for rehearsals and to prepare venues for the return of spectators from the 1st of September, if safe to do so at the time.

“Appropriate measures including social distancing must be implemented by the venues in order to comply with guidelines and to maximise the safety of staff and spectators.

“Practical guidance for the safe reopening of venues has been published by the Arts Council and I would encourage all venues to implement these recommendations.

“Sinn Féin appreciates the invaluable role of the arts, creative industries and culture sector to our society and our Ministers have rolled out a series of measures to support those in the sector throughout the pandemic, including a fund of £5.5 million to support individuals and organisations.”