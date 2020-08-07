Derry Sinn Féin delegation meets PSNI - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the party had a robust meeting with the PSNI in Derry about concerns over a recent police search in the city in which a 14-year-old child with special needs was arrested.

The Foyle MLA said:

“We had a robust meeting with the PSNI to raise concerns about reports of heavy-handed policing during a recent police search in which a 14-year-old child with special needs was arrested.

“We challenged the PSNI directly on the impact this has had on this vulnerable child and how they carry out policing operations in the Creggan area.

“Sinn Féin will continue to follow this up to ensure these concerns are addressed and that we don’t see a repeat of what happened to this 14-year-old child.

“We also raised the issue of the scandalous anti-social and anti-community behaviour in Galliagh over recent days and the inadequate police response to it.

“The public rightly expects the very highest policing and human rights standards and we will hold the police to account when their actions fail to meet those standards.”