Free parking for health workers must continue - Cllr Séamas McGrattan and David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin Dublin City Councillor Séamas McGrattan and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD have called for the extension of free parking for health workers.



Cllr McGrattan said:

“Dublin City Council management have confirmed that free parking for health care staff is to end at the end of August. But the Covid-19 pandemic won’t.



"Nurses and doctors will continue to put their lives on the line, continuing to carry the stress and isolation of being front line staff.

“Healthcare workers deserve the city’s support and solidarity. Free parking is the least that they can expect at this time.

“The provision of free parking for healthcare staff since March has been deeply appreciated by all frontline workers.

“Hospital car parks need to play their part and provide free parking to healthcare workers. Putting their profit ahead of healthcare is unacceptable at this time.



"Arrangements must also be made for hospitals like Temple Street that have no on-campus parking.

“Health care workers need to be protected as much as possible from the virus. Many workers commute long distances to work and cannot use public transport. This means they have no choice other than driving to work.

“Along with Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Health, David Cullinane TD, we have written to the Minister for Health, the Minister for Local Government, Dublin City Council, the HSE and car park companies calling on them to work together to ensure that parking is available at no cost to healthcare workers."