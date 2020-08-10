Increases in clinical psychology training places welcome - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the increase in training places for clinical psychologists.

Speaking after the announcement today the party’s spokesperson for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention said:

“This increase is to be welcomed and will provide for an additional four training places for clinical psychologist.

“Mental health services are under increasing pressure and the real demand for services is simply not being met. My concerns are that as services reopen again the existing waiting lists for services will see a jump in referrals with no hope of people being seen quickly.

“I welcome this as a first step to addressing the wider mental health workforce pressures. I hope the Minister of Health sees this as the first step rather than the only step in developing the mental health workforce.

“It is vital that the development of mental health services is based on the real need within the community.

“As part of plans to develop the mental health workforce I am calling on the Department of Health to undertaken a True Needs Analysis, to inform just how much the mental health workforce should grow to meet the real need for services.”