Debenhams job fears a blow to workers and families - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said news that staff at Debenhams stores across the north could lose their jobs is a devastating blow to the workers and their families.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

"News that staff at Debenhams stores across the north could lose their jobs comes as a devastating blow to the workers and their families.

"This has been a challenging time for workers, particularly those in the retail sector.

"The fact that Debenhams have moved to lay off staff without consultation with the workers and their representatives is all the more worrying.

"Unions have expressed concern that staff on maternity leave and others who have been with the company for many years have been laid off with no consultation at all.

"Management at Debenhams need to act urgently to clarify the situation in relation to exactly how many jobs will be lost and at what locations.

"They should also engage with workers and their trade union representatives and keep them informed of all developments.

"Retraining and upskilling programmes should also be offered to any workers losing their jobs to enable them to find alternative employment."