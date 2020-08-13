Mullan welcomes funding package for safe reopening of schools

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of over £42m to support the safe reopening of schools.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Today’s announcement of over £42 million by Finance Minister Conor Murphy to support schools to safely reopening and well as funding for PPE and free school meals is welcome.

“It’s vital that parents and schools have assurances about the safety of children and staff.

“Schools need proper resources to be able to make the necessary changes to the school day and today’s funding will go a long in support that work.

“The safe reopening of schools and ensuring the safety of pupils and all school staff must be a priority."