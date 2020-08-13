Funding for taxi and bus sector welcome - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed £1.4m announced today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy to support the bus and taxi industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foyle MLA said:

"This funding announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy today of £1.4 million to cover statutory licence fees for the bus and taxi industries is welcome.

"Bus operators and taxi drivers have been among the hardest hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and many have struggled financially.

"This funding will help address some of the concerns those in the sectors have had.

"We also need to see increased support for taxi drivers and bus operators from the Infrastructure Minister to allow them to continue to deliver services to the public in a a way that keeps driver and passengers safe."