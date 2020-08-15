Fáilte Ireland Chairman’s position untenable following error of judgement – Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Tourism, Imelda Munster TD, has criticised the Chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley’s decision to holiday abroad in Italy as an error of judgement.

Teachta Munster said: “The Chairman of Fáilte Ireland’s decision to holiday abroad in Italy was clearly an error of judgement.

“It undermines his own organisation’s campaign to support staycations and shows he does not have sufficient faith in the very industry he is employed to promote.

“Ireland’s tourism sector is on its knees, as hotels and BnBs struggle with the collapse in international tourism due to the pandemic.

“There has been a major drive to help the sector by encouraging people to take a staycation at home and support Ireland’s tourism industry. Michael Cawley has been at the helm of this drive.

“His decision to holiday abroad undermines his credibility and the campaign for people to holiday locally.

“I am also concerned that Mr Cawley’s decision to holiday overseas is contrary to Government advice that people should not make non-essential journeys abroad in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“We all need to holiday at home, not only to support the local tourism industry but also to support public health efforts and ensure the virus does not resurge due to international travel.

“Mr Cawley’s poor judgement has made his position untenable and he should now step down.”