Deepest sympathy to family and friends of fire victim in Crumlin - Cllr Daithí Doolan

Sinn Féin Dublin City Councillor Daithí Doolan has extended his deepest sympathy following news that a woman has died as a result of a fire in Crumlin.

He said:

"The Crumlin community are in shock today at the news of last night's house fire on Stanaway Avenue, which has claimed the life of a woman.

"This fire was a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the poor woman who lost her life.

"I would also like to express our deep gratitude to the emergency services who responded to last night's fire.

"I hope the family get the support they need to get through this extremely sad time."