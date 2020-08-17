Exam crisis impacting on young people’s mental health – Flynn

Sinn Féin Órlaithí Flynn has said the A-Level results crisis is having a detrimental impact on the mental health of our young people.

Commenting after Barnardos released a report detailing the impacts of Covid19 on the mental health of students and young people, the West Belfast MLA said:

“The stress and anxiety caused by the current A-Level results crisis is having a detrimental impact on the mental health of our young people.

“The public health emergency is already placing a strain on young people’s mental health and this has been exacerbated by this unnecessary situation.

“Covid19 and the current way of life is unprecedented, and children should not be punished as a result.

“The Education Minister must urgently bring forward solutions which are both flexible and fair and lift the burden off young people’s shoulders.”