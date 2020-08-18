Archibald calls for urgent communication of grades to students

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged the Education Minister and CCEA to ensure AS and A level grades are communicated as quickly as possible following the decision on how they are awarded and for clarity around the university places.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The decision by the Education Minister to award students the highest of either the teacher predicted 'centre assessed grade' or the grade calculated by CCEA for AS and A levels was the right move and the only sensible response to the problems which have been evident over the past week.

"It is imperative the Education Minister and CCEA now ensure that these grades are communicated to students, universities and colleges as quickly as possible to provide clarity to young people.

"The delay in adopting this approach has caused stress and anxiety for many young people and their families; it has also caused confusion and delayed the admissions process for universities and colleges.

"The Economy Minister needs to clarify what the impact of grades changes will mean for admissions and the number of places at our universities.”