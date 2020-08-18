Belfast City Hall to be lit for Noah Donohoe

Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr has successfully proposed to have Belfast City Hall illuminated blue this Sunday to raise awareness of the ongoing search for truth around the Noah Donohoe case.

Speaking Councillor Corr said:

“The death of Noah Donohoe shocked the citizens of our city and left many heartbroken, least not the family and friends of Noah.

“I welcome the cross-party support for my proposal to have Belfast City Hall illuminated blue this Sunday to mark nine weeks since young Noah Donohoe had gone missing.

“I hope that by illuminating the building, it will create awareness around the ongoing appeal for information on the death of Noah.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support Fiona Donohoe and the family in their search for the truth about the tragic death of Noah.

"I would appeal to anyone with any evidence or information in respect of Noah’s disappearance to bring this immediately to the PSNI, [email protected], Fiona Donohoe’s Solicitor, Niall Murphy or Relatives for Justice."