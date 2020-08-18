Archibald congratulates new Vice Chancellor of Ulster University
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has congratulated Professor Paul Bartholomew on being appointed as Vice Chancellor of Ulster University.
The Sinn Féin economy spokesperson said:
“I want to congratulate Paul Bartholomew on being appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Ulster University and extend my best wishes to him in the time ahead.
“This is an exciting time for Ulster University with the new campus due to open in Belfast City Centre and also the new Magee Medical School in Derry set to welcome students from 2021.
“I look forward to working with the Vice Chancellor to ensure maximum support for the University and its students.”