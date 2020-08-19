Trust of government on emergency legislation has been destroyed - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin Martin Kenny TD has said that he is awaiting with interest to see the details of the new garda powers to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Kenny said opposition parties must have proper oversight of any such regulations as the government's previous manoeuvres with regard to emergency legislation has shown they cannot be trusted.

Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said: “Our recent experience with the government introducing so-called “emergency” legislation has not been good.

"Under the guise of the Covid-19 emergency, legislation was introduced to make it easier for vulture funds operate in this jurisdiction, to the horror of those defending mortgage holders.

“If there is to be more emergency measures or regulations, the minister must come before the Covid-19 Committee and explain them properly.

“The government’s manoeuvres with the Civil and Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2020, has destroyed trust on such matters.

“I spoke to the minister’s office today and I understand that she is seeking to introduce regulations based on current legislation rather than new laws to deal with Covid-19. That is the reason for the consultation with the Attorney General.

“We would have to see the new regulations and the rationale behind them before we could commit to supporting any new measures coming from this government, considering its record in this regard has shown that they cannot be trusted.”