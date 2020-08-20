Sympathies expressed following death of Fr. Stephen Rooney
Sinn Féin Representatives Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile and Mairéad O’Donnell have extended their heartfelt sympathies to the Rooney Family after the body of their brother Fr. Stephen, who has been missing since Sunday, was recovered in Detroit today.
Speaking from the Short Strand this afternoon they said;
“Our heartfelt sympathies are with our friends and neighbours in the extended Rooney Family at this most difficult time.
“The entire community has been in solidarity with them over the arduous days since Fr. Stephen went missing following a boating accident on Detroit River last Sunday evening.
“We will continue to offer any support the family may need in the coming days and weeks ahead.
“The Short Strand community is very proud of Fr Stephen and proud of the impact he had on so many others.
“Fr Stephen may have left the Short Strand to fulfil his vocation but the Short Strand never left him.
“Like so many others across Belfast and throughout Ireland, as well as in Detroit, Michigan and the United States, we are devastated by the tragic loss of Fr. Stephen Rooney.
"Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.”