Dáil must be reconvened and new Agriculture Minister appointed without delay – Matt Carthy TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD has said that the resignation of Dara Callery reinforces the chaos at the heart of the Fianna Fáil/ Fine Gael/ Green government which has been keenly felt by farmers, fishers and rural communities.
Teachta Carthy said:
“This is a crucial period for Irish agriculture and fishing. Rural communities need focus and resolve in facing the challenges presented by Brexit, Coronavirus and the long-standing inequalities in these sectors. Instead they have got chaos and dysfunction.
“The anger and frustration within the public is palpable and growing since the government’s announcements of further restrictions on Tuesday. The fact that there wasn’t a single mention of the Food Processing sector in the government statements exposed the double-standards and contradictions at the centre of their strategy.
“We need an Agriculture Minister in place immediately. The suggestion that the Taoiseach can moonlight in that role when the Brexit talks recommence next week is nonsensical.
“The Dáil must be reconvened so that all Ministers can be held accountable for their actions. Especially we need an appointment of a new Minister for Agriculture who will work with us to deliver fair prices, fair play and a fair CAP for our farmers, fishers and rural communities.”