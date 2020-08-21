Urgent action needed to fill vacancies at Portlaoise Hospital – Patricia Ryan TD

Sinn Féin TD for South Kildare has called on the Minister for Health to take immediate action to address the vacancy crisis at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A Parliamentary Question submitted by Teachta Ryan revealed 20 Staff Midwife vacancies are open, and these positions have been vacant for periods of between 3 and 12 months.

There are a further 30 vacancies in various disciplines.

Teachta Ryan said:

“I have written to the Minister for Health expressing my concern at the level of vacancies at Portlaoise Hospital and calling on him to take immediate action to resolve this crisis.

“I am particularly worried that there are 20 vacancies for staff midwives for periods of between 3 and 12 months. This will undoubtedly be having a huge effect on their ability to deliver a safe level of care to mothers and their babies.

“I have asked the Minister to address this situation immediately. Standards of care must never be compromised.

“I have also asked the Minister to liaise with me as to how this issue can be swiftly resolved. We need to look at the reasons why these positions are vacant, and to work swiftly to address these issues.”