Gildernew condemns banner targeting GAA in Dungannon
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has condemned the erection of a banner in Dungannon targeting the GAA.
Speaking the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:
“Over the course of recent months we have unfortunately witnessed an intensification of the campaign against the GAA from some sections of loyalism.
“The erection of this threatening and sectarian banner in Dungannon is the latest of a series of reprehensible attacks on the sport.
“The GAA is inclusive and open, it welcomes all sections of society to participate in its games.
“Within Tyrone the GAA is the bedrock of many communities.
“In particular Thomas Clarke GAC and Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club are deeply embedded in the local community of Dungannon.
“Efforts to intimidate the GAA in Dungannon, Tyrone and across the North will fail.
“I am calling on leaders within the Unionist and Loyalist community to make immediate efforts to end this futile campaign.”