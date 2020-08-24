Ennis welcomes joint meeting on gambling addiction

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed a meeting between the communities and health ministers on the impact of gambling.

The party’s Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson said:

"This is a positive step taken by both the Minister for Communities and the Minister for Health in recognising the need to work together to tackle the rising issue of problem gambling in the north.

"Many people gamble responsibly but for some problem gambling is a serious risk to their financial, mental and emotional wellbeing, and we must do all that we can to protect those vulnerable people.

"Sinn Féin set out our key recommendations in tackling gambling addiction in our All-Ireland problem gambling document, these recommendations were reiterated recently in our submission to the Department for Communities problem gambling consultation.

"We welcome the positive steps taken by the Minister for Communities to bring forward changes that would address the issue of problem gambling and I look forward to further engagement with the Minister on the next steps."