Mullan calls for greater clarity on Covid19 testing and schools

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister to provide greater clarity on the issue of Covid-19 testing and schools.

Speaking as some pupils begin to return to school this week, the Foyle MLA said:

“We're now at the point where many students have returned to the classroom but there are still many unanswered questions in relation to public health and in particular the issue of testing.

“These questions were recently put to Minister Peter Weir at a sitting of the Education Committee but unfortunately no clarity was provided.

“We have seen a rise Covid-19 cases in many countries following the reopening of schools and it’s important that we learn lessons from that and be prepared for every eventuality.

“Teaching, non-teaching staff and families must know what testing capacity is currently available for schools, is rapid testing available, who will be carrying out the testing and how.

“I am calling on the Minister of Education to work closely with public health authorities and provide clarity on these issues as a matter of urgency.”