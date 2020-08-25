Rogan welcomes quick activating of flood payment scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has welcomed the quick action by Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin in activating the emergency payment scheme for those effected by flooding as a consequence of Storm Francis.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the swift action by Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin in activating the emergency payment scheme for those impacted by flooding today.

“The scheme will allow homeowners impacted by flooding to quickly access a payment of £1,000.

“This payment will assist homeowners to make their homes habitable as quickly as possible.

“I am calling on the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to also put in place a financial support scheme to assist homeowners.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work on the ground, in the Assembly and within councils to ensure maximum support for those impacted by Storm Francis."