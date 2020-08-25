Kimmins welcomes funding boost for community organisations

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has today welcomed additional funding for the sector announced by the Minister for Communities.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Covid-19 has had a detrimental impact on the community and voluntary sector.

“The £250,000 match funding delivered by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilin is another positive step to protect the community sector.

“This funding will support the Programme for Government objective to improve wellbeing through tackling disadvantage and driving growth.

“Community and voluntary organisations can avail of grants up to £15,000 alongside training and mentoring to achieve this objective.

“This find, alongside previous financial support from the minister outlines Sinn Féin's commitment in government to supporting communities, tackling disadvantage and protecting the most vulnerable.”