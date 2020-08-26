“Commission Conduct Rules leaves President with little choice now” - MacManus calls for Hogan removal

Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus believes new Hogan revelations have left Von Der Leyen with only one option

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has warned that Phil Hogan’s flagrant breach of the Code of Conduct for the Members of the European Commission will now necessitate urgent decisive action from EU President Von der Leyen.

“On the back of latest revelations I have again written to President Von der Leyen, this time to call for Commissioner Phil Hogan’s removal from office. It has become clear that his actions are in direct breach of Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct in that he has acted in a manner which adversely affects public perception of his integrity and the dignity of his office.”

MacManus said, “I believed it was important that we had a wider understanding of Mr. Hogan’s movements before rushing to judgement, however in light of these further developments it is now abundantly clear his actions were unbefitting of his office.”

“Given last night’s extraordinary statement from the Government It is now clear that both the Government and the Irish public have lost confidence in the Commissioner. Mr. Hogan did not restrict his movement for 14 days following his arrival into Ireland from a non-green list country and furthermore attended a dinner with 80 people whilst also twice breaking the local lockdown by entering the region of County Kildare. “

The Sligo based MEP said Hogan’s double standards were sending a dangerous message to the public. “It is difficult for Governments to convince the public to adhere to pandemic protection measures continually, when we see an EU representative flaunting quarantine, social distancing and lockdown rules and seems to think he is not answerable to the laws and guidelines of this Member State.”

MacManus concluded, “To protect the integrity of the EU, it would seem there are only two logical conclusions to this scandal. Either Mr. Hogan resigns or President Von der Leyen relieves him of his duties.” ENDS