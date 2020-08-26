Action needed over Castledawson flooding - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has raised concerns following the flooding of the Broagh Road, Castledawson.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“Yesterday evening I was in contact with residents at the Broagh Road in Castledawson following flooding which posed a serious threat to their homes.

“Due to swift action of local residents and Sinn Féin representatives, a worst-case scenario of property and goods being destroyed was averted.

“The residents are concerned at the possible impact of the construction work on the A6 upgrade is having on the local area.

“Local residents and Sinn Féin representatives have previously raised concerns with the Department for Infrastructure and the contractor around the impact that the change in the land levels would have, particularly during times of heavy rain.

“I am calling on the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to act your allay the concerns of these local residents,

“I will continue to work with local residents to ensure that urgent action is taking by the Infrastructure Minister to prevent any further flooding as we approach the Autumn and Winter.”