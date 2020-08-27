Need for clear guidance on school transport safety - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged the Education and Infrastructure ministers to bring forward clear guidance on the safety of children on school transport.

The Foyle MLA said:

“In the days ahead our schools will return in full and still there is no clear guidance to ensure children's safety on school transport.

“Parents are becoming increasingly anxious and have many unanswered questions on what arrangements will be put in place at bus depots and whether there will be enough transport provided to transport all children given the restrictions on public transport.

“The education and infrastructure ministers must work together to ensure that the school transport system is adequate to meet the needs of students and that transport depots have the proper safety measures in place.

“Time is running out and ensuring a safe return to school is a priority for all, to ensure it works we need clear and decisive action from the Education Minister, not more delays and confusion.”