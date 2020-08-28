Rapid testing essential to keeping schools open, government must end confusion - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has expressed his disappointment at government miscommunication and confusion concerning rapid testing for schools.

Speaking today, the Cork South Central TD said that rapid testing for students and teachers needed to be provided as soon as possible.

He said:

"Rapid testing of school children and staff is absolutely crucial and it is such a huge part of keeping schools open.

"Yesterday, it was reported that this was to be introduced. Sinn Féin welcomed this, it is something we have been calling for because it is vitally important.

"However, today it is now apparent that this is just under consideration. This is no fault of RTÉ, who reported on the information they were given, but appears to be the result of miscommunication and confusion on the part of government sources.

"That is simply not good enough, and is deeply disappointing to countless school staff, and families.

"So much work has gone into getting schools opened. But we cannot take it as a given that they will remain open. That will require the right policies and investment in the right areas.

"Testing is an essential one of these; so that we can rapidly ensure contacts are made aware when there is a positive case, and that schools, families and the public health authorities can respond swiftly and decisively."