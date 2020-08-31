Payment uplift for contaminated blood victims welcome - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed an increase in payments for victims of the contaminated blood scandal here.

The party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“I welcome confirmation that victims of the contaminated blood scandal will receive an increase in payments.

“This follows over £1m being made available by Finance Minister Conor Murphy earlier this year and will finally bring payments for these victims in line with those elsewhere on these islands.

“Today is a good news day for victims and families impacted by this traumatic and life-changing incident.

“I have challenged the Minister over this issue on many occasions after meeting with families and hearing directly how delays have added to their pain and suffering.

“The Health Minister must now ensure those impacted face no more delays in receiving this payment.”