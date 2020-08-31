British government acting in bad faith over GFA - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said the British government is acting in bad faith over its responsibilities and obligations under the Good Friday Agreement.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“It is the legitimate and democratic right of the people of Ireland to seek and work towards Irish unity.

“That right is enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

“Comments from a former Tory minister calling on nationalists and republicans to set aside that legitimate aspiration is a further indication of the bad faith of the British government.

“It is yet another attempt to abandon its responsibilities and legal obligations under the Agreement.

“There is also an onus on the Irish government as a coguarantor of the Agreement to push for its full implementation.

“As Irish republicans we will continue to work daily to secure and win a referendum on Irish unity to build a new and united Ireland.”