Gildernew concerned at Craigavon COVID-19 cases

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed his worry at the situation at Craigavon area hospital as a third COVID-19 outbreak is confirmed.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“The ongoing developments at Craigavon are a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by the COVID-19 virus. A third outbreak in a hospital in particular is gravely concerning.

“A total of 14 cases have now been identified with 4 new cases identified today.

“The message must be constant and consistent - we need to find, test, trace and isolate the COVID-19 virus. We must not relent in our efforts; what we do now will have implications for how the virus behaves in the coming winter months.

“I have requested an urgent meeting with the Chief Executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to discuss how best to proceed in containing the outbreak in the Craigavon and other hospitals in the trust.”