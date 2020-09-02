Concern at rise in Covid19 cases – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed concern at the rise in Covid-19 cases across the island and urged the public not to become complacent.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I am deeply concerned at the rising number of cases in different parts of the island.

“Sadly, it has also been announced that two more people have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 in the north.

“It’s vital that the public play their part in slowing down and helping to stop the spread of the virus by following the public health guidance at all times.

“We cannot become complacent – keep following the guidelines on social distancing, good hygiene, wearing and a face covering where appropriate and downloading the StopCovid app to track and trace.”