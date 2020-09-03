Delays to A1 frustrating - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said delays to the A1 road upgrade project are ‘frustrating’.

The Newry and Armagh MLA was speaking after a confirmation that the Inspector’s report for the A1 Junctions Phase 2 Public Inquiry has been delayed.

Liz Kimmins said:

“It is regrettable to hear that there are delays to the A1 upgrade project.

“The A1 is one of the most dangerous roads on our island and we need to see the necessary safety improvements delivered as soon as possible.

“We have been waiting far too long for a scheme which is crucial to making this road safer and to save lives.

“The Inspector’s report for the A1 Junctions Phase 2 Public Inquiry was initially expected in June but has now been pushed back to October, due to COVID-19 complications.

“This project needs to be a priority for the Department of Infrastructure and I have written to the minister Nichola Mallon to urge her to give clarity as to when the public can expect these vital improvements to finally be delivered.”