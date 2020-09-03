Wynne concerned by possible public complacency around Covid testing

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has expressed concern over reports that a large number of scheduled Covid tests were marked as “did not attend”, as confirmed by the HSE.

Teachta Wynne said;

“I was truly shocked to hear that 119 people failed to show for their scheduled Covid-19 test over the 3 days of last weekend 29th-31st.

“This figure represents the 3 testing Centre’s in the Mid-West (Derg Centre – North Tipp/Gaelic Grounds – Limerick and Cusack Park – Ennis)

“These figures would represent people from right across the Mid-West and it is truly worrying that tests that were scheduled were missed.

“It is concerning news as we see a rise in those testing positive for the coronavirus in recent days locally.

“The virus is still here and forecasted to be around for some time into the future, it is important that we keep testing in order to support the HSE and the public health officials in this fight to tackle this virus.

“I would encourage all to attend any scheduled Covid test.

“We must all work together to ensure that we fight this virus out of our community and that can only be done so by testing, contact tracing and self-isolation when required.”