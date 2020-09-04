Clarity needed on guidance for AA meetings – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson for Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD, has said the mixed messaging and lack of clarity from this government is causing people to suffer following reports that AA Meetings can continue as essential services.

Teachta Gould said:

“I contacted Minister Feighan two weeks ago and spoke to him this week. His answer was clear. AA, NA and all 12 Steps Recovery Programme Meetings could not go ahead. Now apparently, another TD has contacted the Minister for Health and been given a completely different answer.

“At the centre of this confusion are people in recovery who have struggled through the isolation and fear brought on by lockdown. They deserve better than this. I have spoken to people in recovery today and they have told me that this confusion is damaging to them.

“When the Junior Minister says one thing and the Minister for Health says the opposite, people are going to be confused. Public Health advise should be clear. Since its inception, this government has done nothing but confuse and anger people. It needs to stop.

“The lack of respect shown to those in recovery with no real announcement made on this is disgraceful. I will be contacting the Minister today for further clarity and to express my disappointment at the major confusion caused by this."