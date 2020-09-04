Ennis encourages clubs to apply for new sporting grant

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has encouraged sporting clubs to apply for the CashforClubs2020 scheme.

The South Down MLA said:

“The COVID19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on sport.

“Clubs have seen their clubhouses and facilities close which has had a serious impact on bringing in revenue to keep them afloat.

“On top of this, many clubs rely on fundraising activities to bring in valuable funds to continue running their club, this has also stopped due to Covid19 restrictions.

“The CashforClubs2020 scheme allows clubs to avail of grants ranging from £500 to £5,000 to improve facilities, buy new equipment and ensure their community remains active.

“This will be invaluable to many grassroots clubs and I am encouraging clubs to apply to this scheme.

“Applications to this scheme close on the 8th September. Clubs can apply at the following link https://cash-4-clubs.com/apply”