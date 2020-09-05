Partition is no cause for celebration – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has written to the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to decline an invitation to take part in his government’s planned Centenary ‘Celebration’.

The South Antrim MLA and minister in the northern Executive told Brandon Lewis ‘there is nothing to celebrate about the lived experiences of republicans, nationalists and democrats in the northern state’.

Declan Kearney said:

“During a meeting with the NIO in July I expressed Sinn Féin’s serious concerns to British Minister for State Robin Walker about the British government’s plans and approach for the centenary of Ireland's partition and asked for further detail.

“I followed that up with a letter on 5 August reminding Robin Walker of my concerns and my previous request to be furnished with a paper setting out the details of the British government's intended approach.

“I also restated the imperative for balance and representativeness of perspectives on any Historical Advisory Panel to be established.

“On August 12 the British government issued a document reflecting its intentions to ‘celebrate’ partition.

“There is nothing to celebrate regarding the lived experience of republicans, nationalists and democrats in the northern state.

“On that basis Sinn Féin has declined the invitation to join the British government’s Centenary Forum.”